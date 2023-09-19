TN's aerospace and defence sector supplied critical components to Chandrayaan-3 mission

Chennai, Sep 19 (PTI) The aerospace and defence sector in Tamil Nadu has received a big boost as some of the key components for the country's successful lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, were sourced from Coimbatore, the government said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Notable among the components produced in the state, include Ground and Flight Umbilical Plates of the 44.4 metre tall rocket that was manufactured by engineering firm Larsen and Toubro at its aerospace facility in Coimbatore.

ISRO successfully launched the Chandrayan-3 space-craft onboard LVM-3 (formerly GSLV-MkIII) rocket on July 14, 2023 from Sriharikota.

Chakradhara Aerospace and Cargo Pvt Ltd, a group company of Coimbatore-based industrial machinery manufacturer Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd supplied the key components for the mission's launch vehicle and spacecraft.

Advertisment

LVM3 rocket (or formerly GSLVMk-III) is the one of the largest and heaviest launch vehicles involved in ferrying satellites into the intended orbit by Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO.

According to an official release, besides contributing to the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Chakradhara Aerospace and Cargo Pvt Ltd was also engaged in supplying necessary components to ISRO's PSLV-C56 mission, which successfully placed seven Singaporean satellites on July 31.

Chakradhara Aerospace supplied all the components that were used in the four essential stages of the PSLV-C56 rocket.

Advertisment

Some of them include PS1- Reaction Control System which was used to maintain precise orientation and stability of the launch vehicle.

Noting that the industrial defence corridor in Tamil Nadu was fast emerging as a 'defence and aerospace manufacturing hub', the government said the corridor was home to several small and medium enterprises which cater to public sector undertakings engaged in defence manufacturing and Ordnance Factories.

Investments worth USD 413 million have already been announced in the industrial corridor and an Advanced Computing and Design Engineering Centre for the sector would offer cutting-edge technology and sophisticated infrastructure.

As per the Aerospace and industrial policy note tabled in the Assembly, the government envisages investments worth Rs 75,000 crore over the next decade creating one lakh jobs in the sector. PTI VIJ ROH