TN's interim budget 'calibrated and balanced' : Madras Chamber

Chennai, Feb 17 (PTI) The interim budget presented by Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu reflects a "calibrated and balanced" approach combining sustained economic growth with continued commitment to social welfare, the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on Tuesday.

The Chambers' president Ramkumar Shankar welcomed the reiteration of Tamil Nadu's ambition of becoming a One Trillion Dollar Economy by 2030, supported by investments in industrial expansion, infrastructure development, renewable energy and skill enhancement.

The Chamber particularly appreciates the continued industrial momentum with 1,179 MoUs amounting to Rs 12.37 lakh crore, expansion of SIPCOT Industrial parks across districts, Tamil Nadu Semiconductor Mission 2030 and the proposed shipbuilding cluster in Tuticorin, he said in a press release here.

"Tamil Nadu has consistently demonstrated that economic growth and social justice can move together. The Interim Budget 2026-27 strengthens infrastructure, supports industry and MSMEs, accelerates the green energy transition and sustains inclusive welfare measures," he said.

"This approach would further enhance Tamil Nadu's competitiveness and long-term resilience, he added.