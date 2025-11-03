To give boost to startup and technology ecosystem, Chhattisgarh TechStart 2025 to be held on Tue

Raipur, Nov 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh TechStart 2025, an event to propel the state's startup and technology ecosystem to national prominence, will be held here on Tuesday, an official said.

It is being organised by the state's Commerce and Industry department, he said.

Chhattisgarh TechStart 2025 marks a new era of innovation and entrepreneurship in the state, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Monday.

"It reflects the government's resolve to make Chhattisgarh Central India's innovation hub, fostering startups, digital enterprises, and global partnerships under Industrial Development Policy 2024-30 in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India and Startup India missions," he said.

"Bringing together investors, industry leaders and innovators, the event aims to strengthen Chhattisgarh's emerging position as a hub for IT, ITeS, and technology-driven entrepreneurship. It will serve as a platform for attracting new investments, connecting startups with strategic partners, and showcasing the state's rapidly expanding capabilities in digital transformation and deep-tech innovation," an official release said.

National enablers such as Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) Startup Hub will join hands with the state government in exploring opportunities for collaboration across emerging sectors, it added.

Discussions will focus on technology-led development, innovation-driven policy frameworks, and fostering global linkages for local enterprises, the release added.

"A key highlight of the event is the alignment of Chhattisgarh TechStart 2025 with the state's Industrial Development Policy 2024-30, which offers a comprehensive package of incentives for startups and IT/ITeS investors, including seed funding, operational assistance, and support for incubators and digital enterprises," it said.

The event will also witness the signing of strategic partnerships with national and international organizations to promote mentorship, innovation acceleration, and global market access for Chhattisgarh-based startups.

"With the participation of policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and industry experts, Chhattisgarh TechStart 2025 marks a defining step toward realizing the state's vision of becoming Central India's leading innovation and technology hub - laying the foundation for a stronger, innovation-driven, and globally connected startup ecosystem," it added. PTI TKP BNM