Tobacco Board sets Nov 30 deadline for 2026 registration renewal

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The Tobacco Board has directed manufacturers, exporters, processors, dealers and packers to register or renew their registration for 2026, with the last date for renewal applications being November 30.

According to a notice issued by the Tobacco Board, stakeholders engaged in the tobacco business are required to register themselves annually as per Section 12 of the Tobacco Board Act, 1975.

The deadline for submitting applications for fresh registration is November 1, while those seeking renewal have time till November 30.

All applications must be filed online through the Tobacco Board portal, as manual submissions will not be accepted.

E-filing of applications is mandatory for obtaining registration or renewal across all categories of traders for 2026.

The Board has specified that traders seeking renewal must have submitted statutory returns as required under the Tobacco Board Rules, 1976, within the stipulated timeframe.

Additionally, applicants must not have violated any provisions of the Tobacco Board Act, Rules, Regulations, terms and conditions of certification, or directions issued by the Board. Self-certified copies of all specified documents must be uploaded on the online system.

The Board has warned that manufacturing or exporting tobacco and tobacco products without a valid licence, or purchasing and selling FCV tobacco without proper authorisation, constitutes a violation of the Tobacco Board Act, 1975. Action will be initiated against violators as provided under the Act and its Rules.