Tobacco product makers' stocks extend slide; ITC shares drop nearly 4 pc

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Shares of cigarette and tobacco product makers ITC, Godfrey Phillips and VST Industries ended lower on Friday, extending their previous day's decline, after the government imposed an additional excise duty on such products effective February 1.

ITC's stock ended 3.79 per cent lower at Rs 350.15 on the BSE. During the day, the stock tumbled 5.11 per cent to Rs 345.35 -- its 52-week low.

ITC emerged as the biggest laggard among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.

The stock of Godfrey Phillips India dipped 1.70 per cent to end at Rs 2,250.65. During the day, it declined 4.58 per cent to Rs 2,184.60.

Shares of VST Industries also dipped by 1.49 per cent to Rs 251.35.

On Thursday, Godfrey Phillips India tanked 17.09 per cent to settle at Rs 2,289.65 on the BSE. Shares of ITC tumbled 9.69 per cent to end at Rs 363.95 and VST Industries dipped 0.60 per cent to Rs 255.15.

The government has imposed an additional excise duty on cigarettes and other tobacco products effective February 1, under a revised tax structure that levies the steepest increase on longer, premium cigarettes.

The finance ministry has notified amendments to the Central Excise Act imposing an excise duty of Rs 2,050-8,500 per 1,000 sticks based on cigarette length, effective February 1. This duty will be over and above 40 per cent GST.

The ministry has also notified the Health and National Security Cess Act, levying cess on the manufacturing capacity of pan masala-related businesses from February 1.

The total tax incidence on pan masala, after taking into account 40 per cent GST, will be retained at the current level of 88 per cent.

The revised tax structure replaces the existing regime of 28 per cent GST, along with a compensation cess on tobacco and related products. PTI SUM HVA