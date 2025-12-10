Toll collection from EVs on key highways 'illegal'; enforce waiver in 8 days: Maharashtra Speaker

Nagpur, Dec 10 (PTI) Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday said the collection of toll from electric vehicles on Mumbai-Pune and Samruddhi expressways was "illegal", and asked the government to implement the waiver system within eight days.

Responding to questions on the toll waiver for Electric Vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway and Atal Setu in Mumbai, Minister Dada Bhuse admitted that toll had been deducted from some EV users despite the waiver.

The state announced the EV policy on May 23, 2025 and implemented it from August 22, 2025, Bhuse said, replying on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (on transport-related matters) during the question hour.

"For the toll waiver, Fastag details of EVs must be registered with Vahan (transport portal) and integrated with the toll system. The implementation began three months ago. There have been some instances where toll was deducted. We are trying to speed it (waiver) up and implement the process effectively," he said.

Speaker Narwekar then intervened, pointing out that the policy was already in force.

"If even a single EV is being charged toll, then it is illegal," he said.

He directed Bhuse to ensure that the full waiver system is operational within eight days.

"The state is promoting EVs and giving a commitment to the people through its policy. Not a single EV should be charged toll and the waiver should be implemented in the next eight days. Also, a system should be put in place to return the money collected from EV owners," he instructed.

Bhuse said the government would follow the speaker's directives.

Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Varun Sardesai countered Bhuse's claim that the toll waiver is currently in force. "I have receipts of toll charges deducted as latest as on October 27. I can prove my claim," he said.

Narwekar said a mechanism should be devised to return the collected toll amount from the EV users.

"If people provide substantiating proofs to their claims, then the toll operators or the state government should return the amount to the EV users," he added. PTI ND GK