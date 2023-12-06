Tomar reviews progress of Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday virtually reviewed the progress of 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra', which aims to cover all gram panchayats and urban local bodies through Information Education Communication (IEC) mobile vans and camps.

Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas at Khunti, Jharkhand.

Tomar said that the central government is trying to cover more than 2.6 lakh gram panchayats as well as other areas by January 26 through the yatra, an official statement said.

Currently, the yatra is going on in 26 states/Union Territories. So far, about 30,000 gram panchayats have been covered, where about 80 lakh people have participated and took a pledge to create a developed India, it added.

Ministers of State Kailash Chaudhary and Shobha Karandlaje were also present in the virtual meeting. PTI LUX SHW