Tonbo Imaging raises Rs 175 cr in pre-IPO funding round

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) Defence tech startup Tonbo Imaging on Thursday said it has secured Rs 175 crore in its Series D pre-IPO funding round from Florintree Advisors, Tenacity Ventures and the Export-Import Bank of India.

The fresh investment will accelerate the development of next-generation infrared sensors, commercial deployment of high-power microwave technologies to counter modern battlefield threats and working capital support for global expansion ongoing programmes, the company said.

The successful completion of series D funding comes as the company prepares to file for its IPO, it said.

"This investment enables us to push the boundaries of innovation in infrared imaging and directed energy solutions while scaling our global footprint," Arvind Lakshmikumar, Founder and CEO of Tonbo Imaging, said.

Tonbo had earlier secured Rs 300 crore from investors such as Artiman, Qualcomm, Celesta, Edelweiss, and HBL Engineering.

Tonbo's technology and products are designed to address the entire spectrum of needs across land, air and sea. PTI IAS TRB