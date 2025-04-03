Tonbo Imaging raises Rs 175 cr in Series D Pre-IPO round

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Defence tech startup Tonbo Imaging on Thursday said it has secured Rs 175 crore in Series D pre-IPO funding round from Florintree Advisors, Tenacity Ventures and the Export-Import Bank of India.

The funding comes as Tonbo prepares to file for its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

This investment will accelerate the development of next-generation infrared sensors, commercial deployment of high-power microwave technologies to counter modern battlefield threats and working capital support for global expansion programs, Tonbo Imaging said in a statement.

Arvind Lakshmikumar, Founder and CEO of Tonbo Imaging, said," This investment enables us to push the boundaries of innovation in infrared imaging and directed energy solutions while scaling our global footprint. Our focus remains on delivering cost-effective, cutting-edge battlefield intelligence and protection systems to modern defense forces worldwide".

Tonbo Imaging designs cutting-edge sensing and processing systems that enhance situational awareness, targeting precision, and autonomous battlefield operations. Its technology is deployed in over 30 countries by elite defense forces, including the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), US Navy SEALs, NATO, the Armenian Ministry of Defense, and the Indian Ministry of Defense.

Previously, Tonbo Imaging raised over Rs 300 crore from investors such as Artiman, Qualcomm, Celesta, Edelweiss, and HBL Engineering. PTI SP DR