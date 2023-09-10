Top 10 firms add Rs 1.30 lakh cr in market valuation; HDFC Bank biggest gainer

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The combined market valuation of the top 10 valued firms climbed Rs 1.30 lakh crore last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer amid an overall positive trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 878.4 points or 1.34 per cent.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank jumped by Rs 37,262.86 crore to Rs 12,30,015.05 crore, the most among the top 10 firms.

Reliance Industries added Rs 24,356.24 crore taking its valuation to Rs 16,56,934.23 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rallied Rs 23,436.22 crore to Rs 12,59,902.86 crore and that of State Bank of India zoomed Rs 12,271.34 crore to Rs 5,20,706.48 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bharti Airtel advanced Rs 11,101.41 crore to Rs 4,95,368.83 crore and that of Infosys went up by Rs 11,039.95 crore to Rs 6,09,957.34 crore.

Bajaj Finance's mcap surged Rs 5,592.63 crore to Rs 4,48,943.59 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever soared Rs 2,267.36 crore to Rs 5,90,839.97 crore.

The valuation of ITC rose by Rs 1,718.63 crore to Rs 5,51,932.70 crore and that of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 1,111.59 crore to Rs 6,79,479.96 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance. PTI SUM SUM MR