Top 26 e-commerce platforms claim they are free of dark patterns that deceive consumers

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The government on Thursday said 26 leading e-commerce companies have self-declared that their platforms are free from 'dark patterns', which refer to deceptive designs to mislead consumers into unintended actions.

Dark patterns fall into the category of unfair trade practices. The government has been making efforts to curb these practices that mislead or manipulate consumers.

Zepto, Zomato, Swiggy, Jiomart and BigBasket are among these 26 e-commerce platforms.

As many as 26 leading e-commerce platforms have voluntarily submitted self-declaration letters confirming compliance with the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023, the Department of Consumer Affairs said in a statement.

Dark patterns involve using design and choice architecture to deceive, coerce, or influence consumers into making choices that are not in their best interest. They encompass a wide range of manipulative practices such as drip pricing, disguised advertisement, bait and switch, false urgency etc.

The department described the self-declaration as a significant step towards protecting consumer interest in the digital marketplace.

According to the statement, these 26 e-commerce players have conducted internal self-audits or third-party audits to identify, assess and eliminate any presence of dark patterns.

"All 26 companies have declared that their platforms are free from dark patterns and do not deploy any manipulative user interface designs," the department said.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) said these declarations would encourage other companies to adopt similar self-regulation.

The Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023, which were notified on November 30, 2023, identify and prohibit 13 dark patterns.

These are -- False Urgency; Basket Sneaking; Confirm Shaming; Forced Action; Subscription Trap; Interface Interference; Bait & Switch; Drip Pricing; Disguised Advertisements; Nagging; Trick Wording; SaaS Billing; and Rogue Malwares.

Some of the e-commerce platforms that have self-declared their platforms are free of dark patterns include Pharm Easy, Zepto Marketplace, Flipkart Internet, Myntra Designs, Walmart India, MakeMyTrip (India), BigBasket (Innovative Retail Concepts), and JioMart (Reliance Retail).

The other leading e-commerce platforms that have declared Compliance with self-audit to eliminate dark patterns include Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Page Industries, William Penn, Cleartrip, Reliance Jewels, Reliance Digital, Netmeds, Tata 1mg, Meesho, Ixigo, MilBasket, Hamleys, Ajio, Tira Beauty (Reliance Retail Ltd), Duroflex Pvt. Ltd and Curaden India. PTI MJH DRR