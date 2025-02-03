Top 48 startups for VentuRISE at 'Invest Karnataka 2025' unveiled

Bengaluru, Feb 3 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Monday announced the top 48 startups shortlisted for the VentuRISE 2024-25 at Invest Karnataka 2025.

VentuRISE 2024-25 will take centre stage at the Global Investors Meet (GIM), 2025 scheduled from February 11–14 at Bengaluru Palace here.

According to an official statement, the 2024-25 edition has attracted approximately 1,000 applications from around the world, reinforcing Karnataka’s reputation as a global hub for technology-driven entrepreneurship. The shortlisted startups, hailing from India, the US, Egypt, and Italy, represent the most promising innovators across the three focus sectors.

The top winners announcement will be made during the GIM and a total of USD 300,000 in cash awards will be given for the top three startups.

"As Karnataka's premier startup challenge, VentuRISE is committed to fostering cutting-edge solutions in Electronics Systems Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), Auto / Electric Vehicles (EV), and Aerospace and Defence (A&D). The initiative has received overwhelming support from corporate organisations such as Epsilon Carbon, BOSCH, Gold Plus, Lam Research, Toyota, to name a few," it stated.