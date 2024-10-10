Top business and political leaders line up to pay homage to Ratan Tata at NPCA

Mumbai: Thousands of people from different walks of life, including politicians and corporate leaders, gathered at the NCPA here on Thursday to pay homage to the legendary Ratan Tata, whose identity transcended beyond being the top industry icon.

The body of Ratan Tata, who died in a hospital here on Wednesday night, was brought from his Colaba home in a hearse decked with white flowers to the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai.

The mortal remains were kept at the NCPA in a casket with a tricolour covering it.

Among the early ones who arrived to pay respect were Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar, his daughter MP Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, finance industry stalwart Deepak Parekh and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Even before Tata's mortal remains were brought to the NCPA from his residence, many people waited patiently in queues to get a last glimpse of the person who held an immense respect in their hearts for different reasons.

His body will be taken to the Prayer Hall at the Worli crematorium later in the day.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said Ratan Tata will be accorded a state funeral.

Leader of opposition in the Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar and assembly speaker and local MLA Rahul Narwekar were among those who reached the NCPA.

The employees and top executives of the Tata group were also present to pay respect.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, Special Commissioner Deven Bharti and Joint Commissioner of Police Satya Narayan Chowdhary were among the top officials who also paid homage to Tata at the NCPA lawns.

In view of the heavy footfall anticipated at the NCPA, the Mumbai police have beefed up security arrangements and also imposed traffic restrictions in parts of Nariman Point.

Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

CM Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's education minister Deepak Kesarkar and industrialist Mukesh Ambani were among those who rushed to the hospital after hearing about Tata's death.

Before the hearse carrying Tata's mortal remains left from his home, located a couple of kilometres away from the NCPA, the Mumbai Police band played a tune as a mark of respect to him.

Several people had gathered outside his house also since early morning to pay tribute.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was among the early visitors at Tata's home.

The Maharashtra government has declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday to pay tributes to Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister's Office said.

A statement quoting CM Shinde said the national tricolour on government offices in Maharashtra will be flown at half-mast on Thursday as a sign of mourning.