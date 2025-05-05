Ashish Gupta takes helm at Skoda, Nitin Kohli to lead Volkswagen brand

Mumbai: German car maker Volkswagen Group's Indian subsidiary Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) on Monday announced the appointment of Ashish Gupta as Brand Director of Skoda India and Nitin Kohli as Brand Director for Volkswagen Passenger Cars with effect from May 1.

Gupta, joins the new position from Volkswagen Passenger Cars in India, where he served as its brand director, succeeding Petr Janeba, while Kohli was earlier responsible for sales and operations at Audi India, the company said in a statement.

In the new role, Gupta will focus on accelerating Skoda's growth strategy, deepening customer trust, expanding network strength, and building a sharper, more resonant brand presence in India, it said.

Janeba, who has been a part of the Skoda family since 2004 and played a crucial role in strengthening the brand's positioning and driving customer-focused growth strategies during his time in India, is returning to Skoda Auto in Czech Republic on completion of his tenure here, SAVWIPL said in the statement.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India manages five brands -- Volkswagen, Skoda Auto, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini -- under it.

"The changes in leadership reflect our continued commitment to localisation and development of capabilities within our Indian organisation. Empowering strong Indian leaders remains a core element of our growth strategy, ensuring we stay agile, relevant, and better aligned with the evolving needs of our customers and the business environment," said Piyush Arora, CEO and Managing Director at SAVWIPL.

With their deep market insight and strategic acumen, Ashish and Nitin are ideally positioned to lead brands Skoda and Volkswagen into the next phase of growth in India, he added.

Gupta brings with him over two decades of automotive industry experience, including more than 12 years with the Volkswagen Group in various roles across functions, including five years at the helm of the Volkswagen brand in India.

On the other hand, Kohli has over 25 years of experience in automotive sales, including over 12 years with Skoda Auto Volkswagen India. He has expertise in business development, strategic planning, and cross-functional collaborations.

"Ashish and Nitin's appointment is not just a leadership change; it signals a broader shift in how we are building resilient, future-ready teams from within India. We are confident that both Ashish and Nitin will bring renewed energy and direction to the journeys of Skoda and Volkswagen," said Jan Bures, Board Member and Executive Director for sales, marketing and digital at SAVWIPL.