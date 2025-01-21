Top MP government officials inspect arrangements for investors summit in Bhopal in Feb

Bhopal, Jan 21 (PTI) Top Madhya Pradesh government officials on Tuesday took stock of arrangements for the Global Investors Summit (GIS) to be held in Bhopal on February 24-25 and scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Led by Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana, senior officials inspected the venue of the summit at Indira Gandhi Manav Sangrahalaya and reviewed related arrangements and gave necessary directions, an official said.

The chief secretary was updated on arrangements being made for the visit of the prime minister who will inaugurate the two-day summit organised by the Madhya Pradesh government to attract investments in the state, he said.

This is for the first time that the state-level investors summit is taking place in Bhopal.

The top bureaucrat gave necessary instructions to authorities on security arrangements and protocols to be followed during Modi's visit. Jain asked them to draw a comprehensive plan for traffic management at the venue and put a robust system in place to ensure smooth movement of the invited VIPs and delegates.

The chief secretary instructed the organisers to pay special attention to arrangements for various sessions to be held during GIS and reviewed facilities being made for different sectors and guests coming to attend the summit, including from abroad.

Jain said arrangements should be made in such a way that participants, including representatives from foreign countries, have a positive experience during the high-profile event, according to the official.

He stressed on timely completion of all arrangements for the summit.

Additional Chief Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office Rajesh Rajoura, Principal Secretary (Urban Development and Housing) Sanjay Shukla, Principal Secretary (Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion) Raghavendra Singh, MP Industrial Development Corporation Managing Director Chandramouli Shukla and Commissioner (Public Relations) Sudam Khade, among others, were among those who were present during the inspection exercise. PTI MAS RSY