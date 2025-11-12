Toppan Speciality Films plans film manufacturing unit in MP

Bhopal, Nov 12 (PTI) Film manufacturing major Toppan Speciality Films Pvt Ltd intends to establish a packaging and lamination film manufacturing unit with an annual capacity of about 71,200 tonnes in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh at a cost of about Rs 950 crore, an official said.

A delegation of company officials on Wednesday met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to discuss details of the further process of the planned investment.

Yadav said on the occasion that all investors are heartily welcome to the holy land of Madhya Pradesh and the government will provide investors with benefits under its schemes and assistance in setting up units or factories.

Indian and Japanese officials from Toppan Specialty Films Pvt Ltd (acquired by a Japanese group), led by Principal Secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Raghvendra Kumar Singh, paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister, the official said.

The group intends to establish the film manufacturing unit with an annual capacity of approximately 71,200 tons in Sector-7 of the Pithampur Industrial Area in Dhar district at a cost of approximately Rs 950 crore, the official said.

This will be 100 per cent funded through foreign direct investment (FDI). In this regard, company officials discussed in detail with Yadav regarding the further process of the investment.

Present on the occasion were the company's CFO and Whole-Time Director, Amit Jain, Commercial Head, Ritesh Tirkha, Managing Executive Director, Hiroshi Suzuki, General Manager, Tasuku Sena, Sector Staff, Tomohiro Koma, and Technical Advisor, Toshiyuki Maki, the official said in a release.

Company officials said the Toppan Group was established in 1988 as an Indian company, which was later acquired by a Japanese group.

The company primarily manufactures packaging film, label film, and graphic lamination film. Its manufacturing facility in Punjab is located on approximately 45 acres.

The group's turnover in India is Rs 1,500 crore. The company's single-location plant in India is in Punjab.