Torrent Electricals expands FMEG presence to Maharashtra

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Torrent Electricals has expanded its fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) footprint to Maharashtra, launching its complete wires and switchgear portfolio at a brand event in Mumbai.

The company introduced its full range of FR, HRFR, FRLSH and HFFR wires, along with Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs), Residual Current Circuit Breakers (RCCBs), isolators and distribution boards.

The portfolio is aimed at serving residential, commercial and industrial requirements in the state, with a focus on safety, performance and reliability, it said in a statement.

The expansion forms part of the company's national growth strategy in the FMEG segment.

Torrent Electricals is backed by the diversified Torrent Group, which has operations across more than 20 Indian states and businesses spanning power, gas, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and electrical products, serving over 50 million customers.

"Torrent Electricals' launch in Maharashtra marks an important step in expanding our footprint across key Indian markets," said Varun Mehta, Director, Torrent Group. "With the introduction of both wires and switchgears in Maharashtra, we are bringing a consolidated, safety-led product portfolio backed by the engineering excellence and trust of the Torrent Group." The company said it plans to deepen its presence across Maharashtra through an expanded distribution network, in-house research and development capabilities, and continued investment in safety-driven innovation.

Torrent Electricals' portfolio includes cables, wires and switchgears, with a focus on safety, reliability and long-term performance. PTI ANZ DRR