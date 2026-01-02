Torrent Gas slashes CNG price by up to Rs 3.50/kg, PNG by up to Rs 2 per unit

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Torrent Gas on Friday announced a reduction of up to Rs 3.50 per kg in the retail price of CNG and up to Rs 2 per standard cubic metre in domestic PNG in its areas of operation connected to the National Gas Grid across the country.

"This will make CNG cheaper by up to 43 per cent vis-a-vis petrol," the company said in a statement.

This reduction in prices of CNG and PNG comes on the back of the implementation of the Unified Tariff order by PNGRB, effective from January 1, 2026.

"This reduction in CNG and PNG prices will bring great relief to households using it as cooking fuel and to CNG vehicle owners by reducing household expenses for the common man. This bold step, along with the nationwide PNGRB Campaign for promoting the usage of Natural Gas, is also expected to give an impetus to the offtake of new PNG connections amongst households and encourage the sale of new CNG vehicles, including passenger and commercial segments," it said.

Torrent Gas has always been at the forefront of passing on the benefits of lower costs to its customers.

"This reduction in prices has been made possible due to the implementation of Zone-1 Tariffs for City Gas Distribution entities for CNG and PNG segments. This has reduced the gas transportation costs for the CGD entities, making the price reduction possible," it said.

Torrent Gas currently operates 526 CNG stations and has connected more than 2 lakh households with piped gas connections across 34 districts where it operates, making life easier and convenient for its customers. PTI ANZ HVA