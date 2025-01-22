Torrent Green Energy incorporates arm Torrent Urja 28

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Torrent Power on Wednesday said its arm Torrent Green Energy Private Ltd (TGEPL) has incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary Torrent Urja 28 (TU28).

TGEPL received the Certificate of Incorporation of TU28 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, according to a regulatory filing.

TU28 is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TGEPL, which is also a wholly-owned subsidiary of parent firm Torrent Power.

The cost of acquisition or the price at which shares are acquired is Rs 5,00,000 (50,000 equity shares of Rs 10).

TU28, registered with the Registrar of Companies at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is yet to commence its business operations. PTI KKS HVA