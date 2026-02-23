Torrent Group forays into diagnostics vertical

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Torrent Group on Monday announced its foray into the diagnostics vertical.

The company commenced operations of the country's largest National Reference Laboratory in Navi Mumbai, marking the group's expansion into diagnostics services through a reference-led model.

The National Reference Laboratory spans over 1 lakh square feet and supports 15 diagnostic disciplines and more than 3,500 test modalities covering preventive, routine and specialised testing, the Gujarat-based group said in a statement.

"As Torrent enters the diagnostics space, we have approached this business with a long-term perspective, starting with a strong scientific foundation. Anchoring the organisation around a national reference laboratory allows us to offer one of the widest test menus in the industry as well as define strong governance structures, validation frameworks and quality standards," Torrent Group Director Varun Mehta said.

Torrent Group has a presence in pharmaceuticals, energy and sports verticals.