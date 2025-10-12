Torrent Group's UNM Foundation launches advanced neuro-rehabilitation centre in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Oct 12 (PTI) The Torrent Group-backed UNM Foundation on Sunday inaugurated 'Sankalan', a 30,000 sq ft advanced neuro-rehabilitation centre in Ahmedabad, aimed at providing holistic, affordable care for patients with neurological disorders, particularly from underprivileged backgrounds.

Combining science, technology, and compassion, Sankalan offers individualised, multi-disciplinary therapy programs to help patients recover from conditions such as stroke, brain and spinal cord injuries, and degenerative diseases, the group said in a statement.

The centre features cutting-edge tools like functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS), non-invasive brain stimulation, and robotic rehabilitation aids.

"The name of this Centre - Sankalan - signifies an assemblage of different disciplines working in unison towards a shared objective. This is the beginning of a new chapter in neurological rehabilitation at Sankalan," said Dr. Chaitanya Dutt, Head of Healthcare Initiatives at UNM Foundation.

The pilot project is part of a broader plan to expand similar centres across Gujarat, including Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot, and eventually nationwide, according to Torrent Group Director Jinal Mehta.

Staffed by a 63-member multidisciplinary team, Sankalan integrates evidence-based treatments with family involvement and socio-emotional support, setting a new benchmark in neuro-rehabilitation care in India.

Designed to redefine the future of neuro rehabilitation, Sankalan follows a unique model that integrates multiple therapies, approaches and disciplines into a unified framework for holistic treatment, recovery and care," the statement said.

Neuro Rehabilitation is a specialized form of therapy to help individuals recover from neurological ailments arising due to dysfunction of the brain and the resultant difficulty in performing coordinated and integrated, sensory and motor functions. Neuro-Rehabilitation attempts to fully or partially restore these functions through the process of relearning and rewiring of the brain.

Sankalan aspires to create an ecosystem where individuals with neurological challenges regain mobility, communication, and cognitive skills, while also rediscovering joy, dignity, and the possibility of returning to work and community life.

The inauguration was graced by the presence of Sudhir Mehta, Chairman Emeritus, Torrent Group and eminent senior doctors and experts from the field of neurology.

Commenting on the inauguration, Jinal Mehta, Director, Torrent Group, said, "Sankalan combines science, compassion and technology and endeavours to help individuals with neurological challenges to reclaim their independence and dignity. This advanced holistic neuro-rehabilitation centre is a pilot project for what we intend to do in the field of neuro-rehabilitation. It is envisaged that this facility will cater to in-patients (IPD) as well.

"Eventually, we plan to replicate the model in other cities of Gujarat including Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot and eventually to other parts of the country." The incidences of stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and age-related degenerative diseases have increased due various reasons including a fast, ambitious and stressful lifestyle. While hospitals provide care with emphasis on saving life, they are usually not equipped to bring back the earlier quality of life, self-dependence, reemployment possibility and self-esteem of the patient.

One of the unique features of Sankalan is the patient-specific treatment protocol for each patient's recovery journey to regain abilities impaired after acquired neurological conditions such as stroke, traumatic brain injury or spinal cord injury.

These individualised therapy plans are formulated, focusing on measurable short-term and long-term goals and periodic progress reviews. The unique occupational therapy at the Centre mimics the living conditions of a patient to help them adjust faster in their homes.

The facility is equipped with some of the most advanced technologies in the field of neurology that includes fNIRS (Functional Near-Infrared Spectroscopy), Non-invasive brain stimulation, Esoglove, E-helper exoskeleton + Reaterra, Neuro Audio, Myro etc, the statement said.

Besides having advanced technology deployed for diagnosis and study, Sankalan will initially operate with about 63 multidisciplinary teams of experts comprising neuro physicians, physiatrists, physiotherapists, psychologists, sociologists, facilitators, biomedical engineers, data scientists and community outreach professionals.

"Going forward and based on initial learnings, UNM Foundation plans to develop a full-fledged rehabilitation centre spread over 3.5 acres near Science City Road in Ahmedabad," it added.