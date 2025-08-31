Torrent Group's UNM Foundation restores historic Sardar Baug in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Aug 31 (PTI) Torrent Group's philanthropic arm, UNM Foundation, on Sunday formally dedicated the newly-restored Sardar Baug to the citizens of Ahmedabad.

The park has been developed and is being managed under the Foundation's PRATITI initiative, the group said in a statement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the garden, reviving the city's heritage of ecological harmony and natural magnificence.

The inauguration took place in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Rushikeshbhai Patel and other dignitaries.

Nestled within the grandeur of the erstwhile 15th-century royal citadel, the newly restored Sardar Baug is the 11th public garden in Ahmedabad under UNM Foundation's PRATITI initiative that enhances the city's green spaces.

Sardar Baug has historical significance as many Sabhas involving eminent freedom fighters were held at Sardar Baug in the pre-independence period.

Once a thriving paradise of fruit orchards, flowering plants, and intricate water courts, the garden had suffered deterioration over the past several decades. Today, it flourishes again with a meticulous restoration and conservation effort by PRATITI that restored both - its historical significance and environmental ingenuity.

The newly restored Sardar Baug has a total area of 26,010 square meters and is located opposite to the old Rupali Cinema, Lal Darwaja, in the Jamalpur Ward of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) Central Zone, the statement said.

"This revamped Garden is made in consideration with bringing back the aesthetic and spiritual essence of the city while taking care of the user's diverse needs," it said adding salient features include large entrance gate with a wheelchair-accessible ramp, 1.5 km long Chharu pathway for walking and jogging, an open gym with weather-resistant equipment, children's play area, an open-air, oval-shaped amphitheatre for cultural performances with 150 seating capacity, eight water bodies with seating area and a Rose Garden.

As many as 195 existing trees were conserved and more than 630 trees of 65 different native species have been newly planted. Over 75,000 shrubs, bamboo, and grasses from 190 species have been planted to attract butterflies and bees.

Under the PRATITI initiative, UNM Foundation has revamped/developed and is committed to maintain 11 public parks across the city of Ahmedabad (including Sardar Baug) covering a total area of 131,414 square meters.

Additionally, five more gardens are currently under development in Ahmedabad with a combined area of 61,000 square meters.

Through the PRATITI initiative, the Foundation maintains about 50 hectares (approx. 5 lakh square meters) of world class green spaces in 13 public gardens and 2 lakes located across the cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat and Daman. "These public spaces see an annual footfall of 58 lakh people," the statement said.

UNM Foundation, named after the Torrent Group founder U N Mehta, is a not-for-profit organisation that carries out philanthropic activities, with focus on art and culture, healthcare, education and enhancement of employability, regeneration of the environment and urban renewal. UNM Foundation is fully funded by the Mehta family and the Torrent Group of companies. PTI ANZ MR