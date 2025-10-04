Torrent Pharma gets demand notices totalling Rs 6.63 cr from NPPA

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Torrent Pharmaceuticals said it has received demand notices of over Rs 6.63 crore from the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

The demand notices issued are under Para 15 of Drug Price Control Order 2013 (DPCO), imposing a penalty of Rs 6,63,07,606, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

Demand notices dated September 29 and October 1 were received on October 3, 2025, it added.

It alleges overcharging for five drugs covering the period "between Jan-16 to Nov-18", it added.

Based on the company assessment, there is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities due to the demand notices, it said. PTI MSS SHW