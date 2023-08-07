Torrent Pharma Q1 net profit rises 7 pc at Rs 378 crore

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Torrent Pharma on Monday reported a 7 per cent increase in its profit after tax to Rs 378 crore for the June quarter.

The company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 354 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 2,591 crore as against Rs 2,347 crore in the year-ago period, Torrent Pharma said in a statement.

The drug firm said its domestic revenue grew 14.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,426 crore during the quarter.

The company said its revenue also went up in Brazil and Germany by 3 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively.

Revenue in the US market, however, declined by 2 per cent to Rs 293 crore, it added.

Torrent Pharma shares ended 0.49 per cent down at Rs 2,051.50 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS TRB MR