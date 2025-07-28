Torrent Pharma Q1 net profit up 20% at Rs 548 cr driven by strong sales

New Delhi: Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Monday said its consolidated net profit increased 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 548 crore in the June quarter, driven by strong sales across markets, including India and the US.

The drug firm reported a net profit of Rs 457 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,178 crore in the June quarter compared with Rs 2,859 crore in the year-ago period, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

The drug maker said its India revenues rose by 11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,811 crore in the April-June period, led by outperformance in focus therapies.

The US business revenues stood at Rs 308 crore in the June quarter, by 19 per cent year-on-year, it added.

Similarly, revenue in Brazil rose by 11 per cent to Rs 218 crore, the company stated.

Its sales in Germany were up 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 308 crore in the June quarter against the same period last year.

Shares of Torrent Pharma settled 0.75 per cent higher at Rs 3,629.50 apiece on the BSE.