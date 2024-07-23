Torrent Pharma Q1 PAT up 21 pc at Rs 457 cr

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Torrent Pharma on Tuesday said its profit after tax increased 21 per cent year-on-year to Rs 457 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 aided by robust performance in the domestic market.

The drug maker had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 378 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue for the first quarter stood at Rs 2,859 crore, as against Rs 2,591 crore in the year-ago period, Torrent Pharma said in a statement.

The company said its India revenues rose 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,635 crore in the June quarter, aided by robust performance in focus therapies.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 3.58 per cent up at Rs 3,137.15 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS DRR