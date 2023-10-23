Torrent Pharma Q2 net profit jumps 24 pc

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Torrent Pharma on Monday reported a 24 per cent jump in its second-quarter net profit after a surge in revenue from India, Brazil and German operations offset a decline in the US.

Advertisment

Its net profit in July-September at Rs 386 crore was 23.7 per cent higher than Rs 312 crore net earning in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.

Revenues soared 16 per cent to Rs 2,660 crore.

Its India revenue was up 18 per cent at Rs 1,444 crore while earnings from German operation was up 21 per cent and that from Brazil soared by 36 per cent. This offset a 15 per cent decline in US revenues.

Advertisment

Giving a break-up, Torrent said in India, "Market outperformance was led by continued double-digit growth in chronic therapies, revival in gastro demand, traction in the consumer division, and new launches".

Curatio's portfolio grew by 17 per cent, led by strong growth in top focus brands.

In Brazil, growth was aided by the performance of top brands, new launches and growth in the generic segment. The growth momentum in Germany continues with new tender wins coupled with better conversion of existing tenders.

The growth in US revenues, it said, "was impacted by loss of low margin business and lack of new launches". PTI MSS ANZ BAL BAL