Torrent Pharma Q2 net profit jumps 30 pc to Rs 591 cr

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 30 per cent surge in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 591 crore for the September quarter, helped by robust sales across markets.

The drug firm posted a profit after tax of Rs 453 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal.

Its revenue increased to Rs 3,302 crore for the second quarter against Rs 2,889 crore in the year-ago period, Torrent Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its India revenue stood at Rs 1,820 crore during the period under review, up 12 per cent, led by outperformance in focus therapies.

Brazil revenue stood at Rs 318 crore and US sales at Rs 337 crore during the second quarter, the drug maker said.

Torrent Pharma shares on Friday ended 0.70 per cent up at Rs 3,579.50 apiece on BSE.