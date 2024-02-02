Torrent Pharma Q3 PAT jumps 52 pc to Rs 443 cr

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 52 per cent increase in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 443 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 292 crore in the October-December period of the last fiscal.

Its revenue increased by 10 per cent to Rs 2,732 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 2,491 crore in the year-ago period, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

The company said its domestic business revenues increased 12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,415 crore in the October -December quarter this year.

Brazil's business grew by 26 per cent to Rs 312 crore, while the US business expanded by 6 per cent to Rs 274 crore in the third quarter.

German revenues for the October-December period witnessed a 12 per cent growth to Rs 270 crore in the December 2023 quarter.

Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.51 per cent up at Rs 2,524.70 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL