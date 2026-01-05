Torrent Pharma to raise up to Rs 12.5k cr by issue of securities

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Monday said its board has approved to raise up to Rs 12,500 crore via issue of securities on a private placement basis.

The Securities Transfer and Stakeholders Relationship Committee has at its meeting held on Monday approved the issuance of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 12,500 crore in one or more tranches on a private placement basis, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

Last year in June, Torrent Pharma said it will a majority stake in J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals in a Rs 19,500-crore deal.

Shares of the company on Monday ended 0.25 per cent down at Rs 3,875.10 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS TRB