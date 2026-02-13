Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q3 profit up 26 pc at Rs 635 cr

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday reported 26.24 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 635 crore for December quarter 2025-26 on the back of strong branded business performance.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 503 crore for the year-ago period, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 3,303 crore as compared to Rs 2,809 crore in the same period a year ago. Total expenses were higher at Rs 2,466 crore as compared to Rs 2,151 crore, the company said.

The company's board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 29 per equity share of Rs 5, the filing said.

Robust branded business performance drove net profit growth in the third quarter, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said.

In the quarter, India revenue was at Rs 1,798 crore, up 14 per cent, while that of US business was at Rs 321 crore, a growth of 19 per cent.

Similarly, Brazil revenues were at Rs 371 crore, up 27 per cent while that of Germany stood at Rs 304 crore, a rise of 8 per cent, the company said. PTI RKL ANU ANU