Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q4 net profit rises 11 pc to Rs 498 cr

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday reported an 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 498 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The company, which had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 449 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, announced the appointment of Aman Mehta -- elder son of Torrent Group Chairman Samir Mehta -- as Managing Director, effective August 1, 2025 as part of its succession planning.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 2,959 crore as against Rs 2,745 crore in the same period a year ago, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 2,252 crore as compared to Rs 2,145 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

During the quarter, the company said it had an exceptional item outgo of Rs 24 crore to settle a litigation over alleged price overcharging and demand raised by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) in 2017.

In the fourth quarter, India revenue was at Rs 1,545 crore, up 12 per cent led by outperformance in focus therapies. On the other hand, Brazil revenue was at Rs 351 crore, down 6 per cent, impacted by steep Brazilian Real (BRL) depreciation, it added.

US business revenue was at Rs 302 crore, up by 15 per cent, and Germany revenue was up 2 per cent at Rs 286 crore, the company said.

For fiscal 2024-25, consolidated net profit was at Rs 1,911 crore as against Rs 1,656 crore in 2023-24, the company said.

FY25 consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 11,516 crore as against Rs 10,728 crore in FY24, it added.

Torrent Pharma said its board has recommended the members to obtain enabling approval to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through issuance of equity shares, including via convertible bonds/debentures through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and or any other modes in the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

The board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of Rs 5 each. Earlier an interim dividend of Rs 26 per equity share was paid during the last quarter, it added. PTI RKL HVA