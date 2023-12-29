Torrent Power incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary Torrent Green Hydrogen

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Torrent Power on Friday announced the incorporation of its wholly-owned subsidiary Torrent Green Hydrogen Private Limited.

In a regulatory filing, the company said Torrent Green Hydrogen Private Limited (TGHPL) was incorporated to carry on the business of manufacture, assemble, purchase, purify, store, transport, experiment with, the supply, trade and generally deal in hydrogen, its byproducts and/or its derivatives like ammonia, chemicals, compressed natural gas and mineral substances.

Besides, the generation, transmission, purchase, trading, storage of power or otherwise deal in all forms of conventional, renewable, or any other combination of storage technologies or any other sources of energy including electrical power and energy and its storage in all aspects.

TGHPL was incorporated in India and was registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on December 29, 2023 and is yet to commence its business operations, the filing added. PTI KKS DRR