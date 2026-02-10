Torrent Power profit rises nearly 34 pc to Rs 655 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Torrent Power on Tuesday posted nearly 34 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 654.74 crore in the December quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

It posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 489.33 crore in the year-ago period, a regulatory filing stated.

Its total income rose to Rs 6,847.02 crore in the quarter from Rs 6,671.25 crore a year ago.

The company declared 150 per cent dividend (150 per cent of the face value of Rs 10 per share), as per the filing.

The board also approved an interim dividend for 2025-26 of Rs 15 per equity share on 50,39,03,543 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

The interim dividend will be remitted on or before March 12, 2026 to equity shareholders of the company, it said.

The board also approved raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 7,000 crore in one or more tranches by way of private placement.

Torrent Power, the Rs 29,165-crore integrated power utility of the Rs 45,000-crore Torrent Group, is one of the largest companies in the country's power sector with presence across the entire power value chain -- generation, transmission, and distribution. PTI KKS TRB