Torrent Power Q1 profit up 87 pc to Rs 996 cr

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Torrent Power on Tuesday posted over 87 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 996.34 crore for June quarter FY25 mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 532.28 crore for April-June FY24, as per a BSE filing. Total income rose to Rs 9,110.02 crore from Rs 7,413.32 crore.

The board also approved sale of 100 per cent equity shares of Torrent Electricals Private Ltd (TEPL) to Torrent Investments Private Ltd (TIPL), the holding company, for Rs 85 crore.

The expected date of completion of sale is December 31, 2024. Total revenue of TEPL is Rs 651.26 crore, which is 2.40 per cent of the company's total revenue.

The company said it is a related party transaction and on arm’s length.

TIPL is the holding company of Torrent Power and part of promoter’s group.

Torrent Power, a Rs 27,183 crore integrated power utility of the Rs 41,000 crore Torrent Group, is one of the largest companies in the country’s power sector with presence across the entire power value chain – generation, transmission and distribution.

It has an aggregate installed generation capacity of 4,415 MW comprising 2,730 MW of gas-based capacity, 1,323 MW of renewable capacity and 362 MW of coal-based capacity.

Further, renewable projects of 3,077 MW are under development. Total generation capacity, including projects under advanced stages of development, is 7,492 MW.

The company distributes nearly 30 billion units to over 4.13 million customers in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Dahej SEZ and Dholera SIR in Gujarat, Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNH & DD); Bhiwandi, Shil, Mumbra and Kalwa in Maharashtra and Agra in Uttar Pradesh. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU