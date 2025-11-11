Torrent Power Q2 profit jumps nearly 50 pc to Rs 742 cr

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Torrent Power on Tuesday posted nearly 50 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 741.55 crore for September quarter FY26, mainly on the back of higher revenues from generation business.

The company had a net profit of Rs 495.72 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 7,953.91 crore in the quarter from Rs 7,300.51 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue from generation business rose to Rs 2,420.92 crore from Rs 1,833.55 crore a year ago.

During the quarter, revenue from transmission and distribution business dipped to Rs 6,367.83 crore from Rs 6,596.61 crore in Q2FY25.

Revenues from renewables increased to Rs 326.62 crore in the quarter from Rs 291.15 crore a year ago. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU