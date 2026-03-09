Torrent Power raises Rs 2,000 cr through issuance of NCDs

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Torrent Power on Monday said it has raised Rs 2,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The company issued 2,00,000 NCDs of Rs 1 lakh per debenture aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore, a regulatory filing stated.

The company has issued and allotted "2,00,000 secured, rated, listed, taxable, non-cumulative, redeemable and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 2,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.97 per cent per annum" on a private placement basis, the regulatory filing added. PTI KKS DRR