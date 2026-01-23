Torrent Power tops Power Ministry’s 14th integrated rankings of Discoms

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Torrent Power on Friday said it has emerged as the top-performing utility in the Power Ministry’s latest Integrated Rankings of power distribution companies.

Torrent Power's licensed distribution units in Ahmedabad and Surat achieved a perfect score of 100 and were ranked 1st in the list, a company statement said.

Torrent Power, India’s largest integrated private sector power utility, has secured the top rank amongst 65 power distribution companies (private and state-run discoms) across the country under the 14th Integrated Ratings and Rankings of Discoms as released by the Union Ministry of Power, according to the statement.

These rankings are derived based on various parameters encompassing financial sustainability, performance excellence and other external environment-related parameters.

Jinal Mehta, Vice Chairman, Torrent Power, said, "Torrent Power has created benchmarks on key parameters such as T&D losses, AT&C losses and Reliability, where its performance is at par with the best global standards. This prestigious recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to operational excellence, customer-centricity and governance".

The annual Integrated Rating exercise, being carried out by the Ministry of Power, assesses the performance of private and state-owned power distribution utilities in India.

Torrent Power has demonstrated consistent performance, underscoring its robust governance, financial discipline, technological innovation and consumer-centric approach.

Torrent Power is one of the largest companies in the country’s power sector with presence across the entire power value chain – generation, transmission and distribution.

The company distributes nearly 31 billion units to around 4.21 million customers in various cities.