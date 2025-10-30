Toshiba delivers indigenous 220kV Mobile GIS system to Power Grid Corp

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) on Thursday said it has delivered the country's first indigenously manufactured 220kV Mobile Gas-Insulated Switchgear (m-GIS) System to Power Grid Corporation of India.

The system was formally flagged off from Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) Pvt Ltd's (TTDI) manufacturing facility in Telangana, the company said in a statement.

GIS is a compact system used for efficient high-voltage power distribution, especially in space-constrained environments.

"We are proud to collaborate with POWERGRID in making this milestone possible and realize an indigenous solution to support the critical application and needs in EHV GRID network in India," said Hiroshi Furuta, Chairman and Managing Director, TTDI.

The m-GIS solution combines high-voltage reliability with strategic financial efficiency, making it ideal for utilities, renewable energy projects, and disaster recovery operations where mobile, fast, and reliable power evacuation solutions are essential, as per the statement.

The indigenous 132kV m-GIS Solution is also lined up for delivery to Power Grid during November. PTI KKS TRB