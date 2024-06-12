Toshiba Johnson Elevators (India) bags order to supply 60 elevators to residential project

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Toshiba Johnson Elevators (India) Pvt Ltd on Wednesday said it has bagged an order to supply 60 elevators to a luxurious residential project in Gurugram.

Toshiba Johnson Elevators (India) Pvt Ltd (TJEI) is a group company of Toshiba India.

"Toshiba Johnson Elevators (India) Pvt Ltd... today announced winning... orders to supply 60 high-speed ELCOSMO-IIIL elevators to Tulip Group's Platinum Collection -- TULIP MONSELLA," the company said in a statement.

Tulip Monsella is an ultra-luxurious project in one of Gurugram's prime locations, Golf Course Road, across 20 acres under the Transit Oriented Development.

"It is a privilege to be chosen as partner by Tulip Infratech," TJEI Managing Director Katsuhiko Sato said.

TJEI has established a foothold in 18 major cities in the country. PTI SID TRB