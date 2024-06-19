Toshiba JSW Power Systems appoints Daisuke Murata as MD

New Delhi: JV entity Toshiba JSW Power Systems on Wednesday said it has appointed Daisuke Murata as its new Managing Director.

Toshiba JSW Power Systems Private Ltd is a joint venture (JV) between Japan's Toshiba Group and India's JSW Group.

For three decades, Murata worked on engineering and manufacturing of large equipment for power sectors and later was responsible for business development utilizing new technology, the company said in a statement.

He is a graduate from the University of Tokyo with a degree of Bachelor of Engineering, and joined Toshiba Group in 1994.

Commenting on his appointment as MD, Toshiba JSW, Murata said, "In my new role at Toshiba JSW, I aim to bolster Make-in-India program and Export-from-India initiatives by expanding our business presence in overseas markets including Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. By fully utilising our world-class manufacturing facility in Chennai and the Global Engineering Centre in Gurgaon, we will provide high-quality products and services." Toshiba JSW offers high-quality maintenance services to power plants that can enable and accelerate transformation to help decarbonize energy generation.