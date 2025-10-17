Toshiba mulls 55-Billion-Yen investment to more than double output in Japan, India

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba) on Friday announced its plan to invest 55 billion yen (around Rs 3,232 crore) by FY2027, aimed at doubling output capacity at its key facilities in Japan and India.

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba) has announced a significant expansion of its investment in the power transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment business, in response to accelerating global electricity demand, a company statement said.

According to the statement, the company will invest a total of 55 billion yen by FY2027. This investment is expected to more than double combined production capacity at Toshiba’s key facilities in Japan and India by FY2030, against FY2024 levels.

This initiative builds on the 20-billion-yen investment announced in July 2024 for FY2024–FY2026.

With demand now projected to exceed initial forecasts, Toshiba has decided to invest an additional 35 billion yen in its Hamakawasaki Operations in Kawasaki, Japan, and Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) Private Limited (hereinafter, TTDI) in Hyderabad, India.

Explaining the rationale behind the expanded investment, Hiroshi Kaneta, Vice President of the Grid Solution Division at Toshiba, said in the statement, "As global electricity demand continues to rise, ensuring a stable supply of T&D equipment is more critical than ever. In Japan, demand for T&D equipment is expected to surge through 2030 and remain high, driven by the renewal of aging infrastructure, the expansion of renewable energy, and the construction of new data centres." In India, electricity demand continues to rise rapidly, fueled by economic & urban population growth and the accelerated adoption of renewable energy.

As a leading supplier of high-voltage T&D equipment, Toshiba will invest in strengthening its manufacturing capabilities by renewing and modernizing existing production lines, constructing new ones, and upgrading factory infrastructure at both Hamakawasaki Operations and TTDI.

In addition to these shared initiatives, each site will implement measures tailored to its specific needs.

T&D equipment is essential for delivering electricity from power plants to consumers, and plays a vital role in ensuring stable power supply. With over 100 years of experience manufacturing switchgear, transformers, surge arresters, and other T&D equipment, Toshiba has earned a worldwide reputation for reliability.