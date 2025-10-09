Toshiba to deploy AI-driven monitoring system at 165 power plant of NTPC, JVs

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation on Thursday said its Indian arm, Toshiba JSW, will deploy an AI-driven centralised monitoring system for 165 thermal power and renewable plants owned and operated by NTPC or its joint ventures.

This contract marks NTPC's first deployment of a plant monitoring solution of this kind, according to a company statement.

"Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba) today announced that Toshiba JSW Power Systems Private Ltd (Toshiba JSW), its Indian subsidiary for engineering, manufacturing, and servicing power plant equipment, has signed a contract with NTPC Ltd, for the provision of a centralised monitoring system for 165 thermal and renewable energy power plants owned and operated by NTPC or its joint ventures, including plants currently at the planning stage," the statement said.

Scheduled to commence operation in Spring 2027, the company said, the system will integrate Toshiba's advanced plant monitoring software - EtaPRO, which currently supports 763 GW of power generation capacity in over 60 countries.

This system uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse real-time operational data collected from sensors installed in individual power plants. It delivers early detection of signs of abnormality in plant equipment and carries out root cause analysis to prevent unwanted consequences.

The system also uses the monitored data to automate and manage maintenance processes, significantly reducing the occurrence and duration of plant shutdowns.

"With this latest order from…NTPC, we are proud to contribute to India's energy transformation journey by delivering efficient solutions, embracing digital innovation, and reinforcing manufacturing excellence," Daisuke Murata, Managing Director at Toshiba JSW, said.

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation, handles the Toshiba Group's energy businesses.