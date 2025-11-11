Total Environment Resorts raises Rs 175 cr via NCD

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Total Environment Resorts Pvt Ltd has raised Rs 175 crore through issuance of debentures to develop a housing project in Bengaluru.

The company is a subsidiary of Bengaluru-based Total Environment Group.

According to a statement, the company has "issued Rs 175 crore Listed Rated Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs), which were arranged and subscribed by Standard Chartered." The proceeds from these NCDs will be primarily utilised for the development of a residential real estate project in Bengaluru, it added.

Total Environment Group has developed more than 64 projects.

The group focuses primarily on luxury residential developments in Bengaluru. PTI MJH ANU ANU