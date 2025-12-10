TotalEnergies sells 1.74 pc stake in Adani Green Energy for Rs 2,778 cr

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) French multinational TotalEnergies on Wednesday sold a 1.74 per cent stake in Adani Green Energy for Rs 2,778 crore through an open market transaction.

TotalEnergies, through its affiliate, TotalEnergies Renewables Indian Ocean Ltd, offloaded more than 2.86 crore (2,86,40,138) equity shares, representing a 1.74 per cent stake in Adani Green Energy, as per the block deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 970 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 2,778.09 crore.

After the latest transaction, TotalEnergies' holding in Adani Green Energy has declined to 17.25 per cent from 18.99 per cent. TotalEnergies, through its two affiliates, TotalEnergies Solar Wind Indian Ocean Ltd and TotalEnergies Renewables Indian Ocean Ltd, owned stakes in the firm.

Meanwhile, ace investor Madhu Kela's Cohesion Asset Management, Edelweiss Mutual Fund (MF), Quant MF, Four Dimensions Securities (India) Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Vanguard, Amity Holdings Pvt Ltd, and BNP Paribas Financial Markets were among the buyers of Adani Green Energy's shares.

Shares of Adani Green Energy fell 1.14 per cent to close at Rs 987.50 apiece on the NSE. PTI HG HVA