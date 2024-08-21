TOTO looks to tap opportunities in India's Tier-II & III cities

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Japanese sanitaryware maker TOTO is looking to strengthen its presence in India's Tier-II and Tier-III cities to tap the opportunity arising from increasing urbanisation, rising disposable income and growing awareness of hygiene and wellness, according to a senior company official.

TOTO India, which has completed a decade of manufacturing a range of products at its Halol plant in Gujarat, plans to expand its distribution network by adding 40 new channel partners in 2024.

"India is a strategic market for TOTO, and we are excited about its immense growth potential," Shiozawa Kazuyuki, TOTO India Industries Pvt Ltd Managing Director, said in a statement.

Increasing urbanisation, rising disposable incomes and growing awareness of hygiene and wellness are driving the demand for premium bathroom solutions, he added.

"We aim to strengthen our foothold in Tier-II and Tier-III cities by expanding our dealer network and introducing a wider range of products to cater to diverse consumer preferences," Kazuyuki said.

TOTO India plans to enhance its regional presence and strengthen its dealership network through its authorised channel partner (ACP) and authorised channel dealer (ACD) programmes.

The company said it plans to launch a new range of products ranging from collections of toilets, basins and faucets to showers designed to meet the evolving tastes of Indian consumers. PTI RKL SHW