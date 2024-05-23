Tourism Finance Corporation of India appoints Anoop Bali as its MD

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCI) on Thursday announced the appointment of Anoop Bali as its Managing Director.

In addition to his new role, he will continue as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, the non-banking financial company said in a statement.

TFCI, established in 1989, is providing finance by way of term loans and investment in debentures to tourism and hospitality sector. It also provides advisory services in the tourism space.

Bali holds a master’s degree in Business Administration and brings over 34 years of experience in business development, credit management, NPA resolution, legal matters, risk management, accounts and finance, treasury, and corporate advisory. PTI NKD NKD MR