Tourism Finance Corporation of India board approves buyout of Cosmea Investment

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Tourism Finance Corporation of India on Monday said its board has approved a proposal to acquire Cosmea Investment, which has business interests in stock broking and wealth management.

The board of directors, at its meeting held on October 6, 2025, has accorded in-principle approval to enter into an exclusive term sheet with Cosmea Investment Holdco Pvt Ltd for the proposed acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding of Cosmea Investment Pvt Ltd, together with its specified wholly owned subsidiaries, step-down subsidiaries, and trusts, the company informed stock exchanges.

The transaction will be executed through a dedicated special-purpose vehicle (SPV) or affiliate of Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TCFIL) to be incorporated for this purpose, TCFIL said without revealing financial details.

The target company has established a strong presence across diverse financial-services verticals, including Stock Broking & Commodity Trading, Wealth & Portfolio Management, Investment Advisory & Distribution Services, Alternate Investment Funds (AIF) and Asset Reconstruction and Recovery.

"By integrating Cosmea's ecosystem, TFCIL is positioning itself to capture opportunities across India's rapidly expanding financial landscape -- from lending and wealth management to alternative investments and asset reconstruction," TCFIL said. PTI HG MR