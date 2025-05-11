Tourism, hospitality, aviation will rally together to face challenges after Pahalgam: Taj CEO

Nagpur, May 11 (PTI) The tourism, hospitality and aviation industries will work together to face the challenges following the Pahalgam attack and the consequent military situation, said Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited, on Sunday.

Chhatwal, whose company operates the Taj Hotels brand, was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the convocation function at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur.

When asked about how the hospitality industry plans to tackle the challenges after the Pahalgam terror attack and the resulting military confict between India and Pakistan, Chhatwal said it is the role of management to navigate through crises, and that every crisis presents an opportunity.

“That does not mean we should have only crises. Once everything settles down... how we, as a sector—tourism, hospitality, and aviation—rally together to bring business back to Kashmir, that’s the key," he said.

Chhatwal also shared his company's plan to start Taj properties in Frankfurt, Bahrain, Mecca, Riyadh, and Bhutan.

He also said that two Taj hotels will be established in Nagpur, along with a resort at the renowned Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district. PTI CLS NR