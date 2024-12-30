Tourism is heart of Goa's economy: Minister

Panaji, Dec 30 (PTI) Tourism is the heart of Goa's economy and its two airports have transformed connectivity, making it easier for travellers to reach the coastal state, minister Rohan Khaunte said on Monday.

The current tourist season has been exceptional with four-star and five-star hotels registering almost full occupancy, the state tourism minister said in a statement.

The state's efforts to promote new segments, including eco-tourism, spiritual tourism and regenerative tourism, are not only enriching the visitor experience but also benefiting local communities, he said.

"Tourism is the heart of Goa's economy, supporting countless livelihoods and creating opportunities for our people. Whether it's our bustling markets, traditional arts, or Goan culinary delights, tourism strengthens the bond between our communities and visitors," Khaunte said.

"The season has been exceptional, with four-star and five-star hotels stretching almost to full occupancy, showcasing Goa as a premier choice for high-spending travellers and charters from the existing and emerging markets," he said.

Initiatives like the homestay policy have empowered Goans, allowing them to share their heritage and culture while creating sustainable livelihoods, the minister said.

"The commissioning of the Manohar International Airport at Mopa (North Goa district) and infrastructure upgrades at Dabolim airport (South Goa district) have transformed connectivity, making it easier than ever for travellers to reach Goa," he said.

"This improved access is helping us welcome even more visitors to enjoy our state's scenic beauty and vibrant culture," he said.

Khaunte said Goa is bustling with energy this festive season, welcoming visitors from across the world to experience its unique charm and vibrant celebrations.

"This year once again, Goa has proven why it's a favourite destination for both domestic and international travellers, with our beautiful beaches, historical landmarks, and places of spiritual interest alive with activities," the minister said.

Goa is so much more than its beaches. It is a treasure trove of diverse experiences, from tranquility of the hinterlands to wellness offerings like yoga and Ayurveda. Tourists are discovering the true essence of Goa beyond its beaches, he said.

Khaunte said Goa is one of the safest and most welcoming destinations for celebrations. PTI RPS GK